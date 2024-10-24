Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter's unforgettable gesture leaves Millie Bobby Brown awestruck

The 'Taste' singer spotted 'Stranger Things' actress at her Short n' Sweet concert

  by Web Desk
  October 24, 2024


Sabrina Carpenter's "short n' sweet" gesture became an ultimate fan moment for Millie Bobby Brown!

During her Tuesday, October 22 concert of Short n' Sweet Tour in Atlanta, the Espresso singer gave a huge shoutout to the Stranger Things actress that left her completely awestruck.

In her each concert, Sabrina Carpenter "arrests" someone from the audience for being "too hot," and during her recent stop at State Farm Arena, it was none other than the gorgeous Millie Bobby Brown.

Spotting Brown in the crowd, Carpenter was seen saying, "I'm really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl," as she summoned backup dancers.

She continued, "I've fallen and I can't get up. This girl is so hot."

The singer then questioned, "Who are you, what is your name?" after which the camera immediately shifted focus on the Enola Holmes actress, followed by a graphic with the caption over Brown's face stating, "You're under arrest for being too hot."

Shocked with this sudden shoutout, the actress asked, "Me?" as she expressed her excitement and told her name.

"Millie? I've never fallen in love at a concert before but stranger things have happened," said the Please Please Please singer in a reference to Brown's hit series Stranger Things.

She continued, "It's unfortunate we must arrest you; you're breathtaking. That sucks." Millie Bobby Brown then excitedly extended her hands to get the fluffy pink handcuffs saying, "Please arrest me."

Sabrina Carpenter's next concert will be at Kia Center in Orlando on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

