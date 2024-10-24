Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster's romance rumors heat up amid her divorce

The romance rumors between Hugh Jackman and his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster have gained momentum following her split from her husband.
According to Page Six, Foster filed for uncontested divorce from screenwriter husband Ted Griffin, in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Hugh and Sutton shared screen in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022, a year before he parted ways with wife Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years of marriage.
Since then, the speculation about their budding romance have been making rounds with some sources claiming that Foster and Jackman “have fallen in love.”
“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,' an insider previously told Page Six.
According to the source, the duo is going strong, but they have been keeping their relationship private.
“They are still together. They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” they added.
Moreover, both have adopted children, with Sutton Foster's and her ex-husband Ted being the proud parents of daughter Emily.
Meanwhile, Hugh Oscar and Ava with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee.