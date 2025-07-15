Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54

Paranormal investigator Dan Rivera passes away at age of 54

A paranormal investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research, Dan Rivera, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54.

Rivera was found dead inside his hotel room on Sunday, July 13, 2025, while handling the haunted doll known as America's most haunted object during his visit to Gettysburg.

The New England Society for Psychic Research announced that first responders initially performed CPR, but he had passed away by that time.

Rivera's official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

The society announced Rivera in a statement, which reads, "We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal.”

"His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him," the statement added.

A glimpse into Dan Rivera's journey

Rivera, a US Army veteran and lead investigator for a paranormal society, passed away suddenly months after rising to fame on TikTok for his Annabelle doll tour.

The real Annabelle, a Raggedy Ann doll associated with eerie events since 1970, was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Following their death, Rivera took over the doll’s care. He died amid renewed interest and rumours regarding Annabelle’s whereabouts.

