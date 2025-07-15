Jennifer Love Hewitt stuns fans with dazzling red carpet appearance

Jennifer Love Hewitt made a dazzling red carpet appearance at the premiere of the new teen slasher film I Know What You Did Last Summer.
The 46-year-old star is set to reprise her role as good‑girl Julie James in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1997 original, starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar.
At the event, Jennifer donned an embellished dress with gems, which sparkled under the lights of the camera.
The Client List alum stole the show with her bold looks and curvaceous figure as she posed up with her hands on her waist.
Reacting to the video, one fan penned, “Beautiful to see an icon who is embracing her divine femininity and staying true to herself.”
"Gorgeous Curvy Girl with STYLE!" another fan commented.
The actress’s latest appearance left fans in awe, with many of them adoring her beauty.
The famous film includes many renowned actors getting their prolonged break.
The cast included:
- Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James
- Johnny Galecki as Max Neurick
- Ryan Phillippe as Barry Cox
- Sarah Michelle Gellar as Helen Shivers
- Bridgette Wilson as Elsa Shivers
- Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson
- Muse Watson as Ben Willis / The Fisherman
- Anne Heche as Melissa “Missy” Egan