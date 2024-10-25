Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win

Meghan Markle's strategic move to part ways with Prince Harry — professionally, has reportedly plunged her into "strain."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been fuelling separation rumours as Harry have been frequently attending key events without his wife.
Meghan is said to have gone through very stressful weeks amid Harry's back-to-back solo engagements last month, starting with his trip to NYC, followed by a quick visit to the UK and a historic tour to South Africa.
The fact that Harry was being praised for his confidence during all these engagements, Meghan was only receiving criticism for her solo appearances at LA Children Hospital gala and Girls Inc. in Greater Santa Barbara.
Now, a source has spilled beans to OK magazine on Meghan's feelings, noting, "She has really felt the strain in recent weeks, and with all the speculation surrounding her and Harry and their marriage."
"They haven’t done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts," added the insider.
The source went on to explain, "But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal."
Reflecting on the ongoing speculation regarding their marital woes, the informant stated, "it’s hard to hear the constant speculation about her marriage and her and Harry living separate lives, because as much as she tries to ignore it, sometimes it gets the better of her."
This update comes amid the paper-bag release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir Spare.