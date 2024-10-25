Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week

Apple has recently revealed a series of announcements that are scheduled to take place next week.
A company shared the timeline in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Apple will make a series of announcements related to hardware next week, starting October 28.
Several reports suggest that Apple may announce the series of its new Mac with the release of its new M4 chip.
Earlier, Apple unveiled a series of new products including the series of iPhone 16, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Apple announced its new Silicon chipset M4 in the summer with the new iPad Pro models.
As per several reports, this new Silicon chip is set to arrive in the latest model of MacBook Pro models.
Unlike the previous event, this event could be extended over a week rather than being a one day event.
Apple is reportedly set to introduce Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone and other devices, to the public with the iOS 18.1 update.
These features were first previewed at the WWDC 2024 event in June but they have been delayed for some reason.