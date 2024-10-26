WhatsApp to roll out game-changing feature for channel owners

The messaging platform WhatsApp is working on a new feature to view and follow channels using QR codes.
As per WEBetaInfo, WhatsApp is considering the possibility of introducing a new feature that will allow channel owners to share their QR codes.
The create channel option has been moved to the overflow menu in the top app bar.
This update was first seen in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.22.20, which is available on the Google Play Store.
After scanning the QR code, users will be quickly redirected to the channel.
This feature will also be useful to enhance customer engagement by placing QR codes on products and packaging.
This feature is going to be super handy as it will enable users to view and follow the channel with just a single tap.
This feature is still under development and it will be gradually rolling out to all users.
In addition to this feature, Meta-owned platform is also rolling out a new feature to get link info on Google.
This feature will allow users to verify the authenticity of links shared in their chats and groups by simply allowing them to search for more details directly from Google.