WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature to simplify link verification process

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to get link info on Google.
This feature will allow users to verify the authenticity of links shared in their chats and groups by simply allowing them to search for more details directly from Google.
This update was first seen in the latest beta version for Android 2.24.22.19, which is available on the Google Play Store.
With this feature, users do not need to open the page of the URL directly to verify the authenticity of the website.
Instead of this, users can do a quick check for relevant information about the link.
The new feature will offer users a more safer way to gather information.
Users just need to tap and hold the message link to open a sheet that show in the bottom, where they can choose the option to search the link on Google.
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that helps users to easily organize their sticker collections.
As per several reports, the feature will allow users to easily manage their sticker collections more effectively by selecting stickers at once to delete or to add to my favourites by moving them to the top.
With the help of this feature, users will be able to create their own sticker packs directly within WhatsApp.