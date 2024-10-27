Zara Tindall welcomes new royal member as her ‘new best friend’

Zara Tindall is reportedly thrilled to welcome a "new best friend" into the royal circle, sparking excitement within the family.
The daughter of Princess Anne is "very close" to her brother Peter Phillips’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling as they both enjoy each other's company.
Harriet, an NHS nurse and author, is thought to frequently stay at Princess Anne’s estate in Gloucestershire, where Peter and Zara reside with their families in distinct residences.
As per GB News, the source shared about Zara’s relationship with Harriet, “Peter and Harriet are clearly getting on very well and she seems to be close to Mike and Zara too.”
Harriet made her first appearance with Peter while attending this summer at the Badminton Horse Trials to support Zara.
The pair, along with Zara and her spouse Mike Tindall, gathered at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire.
After that, the nurse was spotted with her royal boyfriend at Royal Ascot, a firm favourite of the Royal Family, and Wimbledon.
She also graced the launch of Queen Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles' book Cooking and The Crown.
Notably, Peter's recent relationship follows his split from his former wife, Autumn Kelly, in 2020, with whom he has two daughters.