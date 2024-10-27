Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo set to grace 2025 Glastonbury festival

The 'Guts' hitmaker is reportedly being lined up for 2025 Glastonbury event

  October 27, 2024
Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly been selected to take the centre stage at Glastonbury next year.

After the successful Guts World Tour, the 21-year old songstress is set to perform at the five-days festival.

An insider recently told The Sun that the organisers of the event are keen to get “more high-profile female performers topping the bill” since they have been criticised in the past for festival being a "male-heavy event."

The highly-anticipated event will take place at the end of June 2025, but around that same time the Grammy winner singer is set to perform in the UK.

However, she has made some space in her schedule to perform at Glastonbury, just days before her own show takes place.

Moreover, the organiser Emily Eavis addressed the festival equality issue in her latest interview.

She shared, “Unless you consciously change and address it, then it will stay the same."

Furthermore, recent reports have also hinted that Ed Sheeran, 33, will also grace the stage at the famous music event.

The tipster said, "Ed adores performing at Glastonbury and getting to sing to so many fans on a massive scale. He hasn't got any big UK gigs lined up next summer, so this would be really special.”

"He's got loads of celebrity friends, so he is bound to have some famous collabs on stage with him if it comes off,” the source explained.

The 2025 Glastonbury will take place from June 25 until June 29 2025.

