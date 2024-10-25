Sci-Tech

Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta will respond to news-related queries with Reuters content and links

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery
Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery

In the latest partnership between a technology giant and a news publisher, Meta and Reuters joined hands for fact-based AI news delivery.

According to Reuters, the Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram parent company on Friday, October 25, 2024, announced that its AI chatbot will use Reuters’ content to respond to real-time news-related queries.

Meta, which has made its first news deal in years, has a chatbot on all of its social media platforms. It also has been reducing news content on Facebook after criticism over the spread of misinformation.

Neither Mark Zuckerberg’s company nor the news agency disclosed the terms and conditions and financial details of the agreement.

A spokesperson for Reuters said in a statement, “We can confirm that Reuters has partnered with tech providers to license our trusted, fact-based news content to power their AI platforms. The terms of these deals remain confidential.”

Reuters already has a fact-checking agreement with the Meta since 2020.

Moreover, the tech giant spokesperson in a statement via email wrote that through a partnership with the news agency, “Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content.”

To note, the tech companies that have AI chatbots, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Jeff Bezos-backed startup Perplexity, have also made similar partnerships with other news organizations.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get cozy at annual Rare Impact Benefit event

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get cozy at annual Rare Impact Benefit event
Alia Bhatt extends heartwarming birthday wish to mom Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt extends heartwarming birthday wish to mom Soni Razdan

Diljit Dosanjh builds excitement for Dil-Luminati India tour with new pictures

Diljit Dosanjh builds excitement for Dil-Luminati India tour with new pictures

NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’

NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’

Sci-Tech News

NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Nvidia ousted Apple to take top spot as world's most valuable firm
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing feature to simplify link verification process
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Apple to unveil latest AI features and new Mac models next week
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Siri to get smarter with ChatGPT integration in iOS 18.2 update
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
WhatsApp rolls out game-changing tool to manage sticker collections
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
WiseTech CEO Richard White to step down after allegations surface
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accepts Blackwell AI chip ‘design flaw’
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Kuwait bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’
NASA seeks investigation into Musk-Putin alleged ‘regular contact’
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers