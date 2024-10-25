Meta partners with Reuters for real-time AI news delivery

In the latest partnership between a technology giant and a news publisher, Meta and Reuters joined hands for fact-based AI news delivery.
According to Reuters, the Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram parent company on Friday, October 25, 2024, announced that its AI chatbot will use Reuters’ content to respond to real-time news-related queries.
Meta, which has made its first news deal in years, has a chatbot on all of its social media platforms. It also has been reducing news content on Facebook after criticism over the spread of misinformation.
Neither Mark Zuckerberg’s company nor the news agency disclosed the terms and conditions and financial details of the agreement.
A spokesperson for Reuters said in a statement, “We can confirm that Reuters has partnered with tech providers to license our trusted, fact-based news content to power their AI platforms. The terms of these deals remain confidential.”
Reuters already has a fact-checking agreement with the Meta since 2020.
Moreover, the tech giant spokesperson in a statement via email wrote that through a partnership with the news agency, “Meta AI can respond to news-related questions with summaries and links to Reuters content.”
To note, the tech companies that have AI chatbots, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Jeff Bezos-backed startup Perplexity, have also made similar partnerships with other news organizations.