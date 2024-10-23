Sci-Tech

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accepts Blackwell AI chip ‘design flaw’

Jensen Huang said the flaw is now fixed with the help of Taiwanese manufacturing partner TSMC

  • by Web Desk
  • October 23, 2024
Jensen Huang said the flaw is now fixed with the help of Taiwanese manufacturing partner TSMC
Jensen Huang said the flaw is now fixed with the help of Taiwanese manufacturing partner TSMC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang accepted that their latest Blackwell AI chips had a design flaw.

According to Reuters, Huang on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, said that their Blackwell AI chip has a flaw which affected production, but they had fixed it with the help of their longtime Taiwanese manufacturing partner, TSMC.

The comments of the CEO came after the AI chip giant's shares fell by around 2% in early trading.

Huang said, “We had a design flaw in Blackwell. It was functional, but the design flaw caused the yield to be low. It was 100% Nvidia's fault… In order to make a Blackwell computer work, seven different types of chips were designed from scratch and had to be ramped into production at the same time.”

“What TSMC did, was to help us recover from that yield difficulty and resume the manufacturing of Blackwell at an incredible pace,” he further explained.

It was also reported that the production delay caused tension between the tech company and TSMC, but hand denied the claims and called the reports “fake news.”

Furthermore, Nvidia launched Blackwell chips in March 2024, pledging that they would start shipping in the second quarter, which got delayed. As a result, it affected its major customers like Meta, Google, Alphabet’s and Microsoft.

David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’

David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign

Olivia Munn flaunts mastectomy scars in Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS campaign
Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead

Tragic assault on Turkish defense firm leaves 4 dead
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute

Sci-Tech News

Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Kuwait bans 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 6' video game
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Marc Benioff slams Microsoft’s AI rebranding, calls it ‘a panic move’
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
WhatsApp introduces a trendy new feature for music lovers
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Meta to begin Facebook’s facial recognition again after 3 years
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Google Play Store to soon get its own Download Manager
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Microsoft all set to enable users to build AI agents for routine tasks
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Global climate disaster looms as Atlantic Ocean current nears catastrophic collapse
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Google settings will soon show your account name for easier navigation
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
TikTok parent company ByteDance sacks intern for ‘interfering’ in AI project
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer reflects on company's downfall
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Instagram made music discovery fun and easy with THIS new feature
Hugh Jackman celebrates Ryan Reynold’s mom in hilarious 48th birthday tribute
Google Photos set to transform Memories into exciting Timeline feature