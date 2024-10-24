Sci-Tech

Global temperatures set to soar as emissions reach record levels

Global greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.3% between 2022 and 2023

  October 24, 2024
A recent report revealed alarming effects of global warming on earth.

A United Nations report released on Thursday, October 24, predicts that current climate policies will lead to global warming exceeding 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century.

The annual Emissions Gap report indicates that the world could experience up to 3.1 °C (5.6 °F) of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 if governments fail to take strong measures to reduce global warming.

Global greenhouse gas emissions rose by 1.3% between 2022 and 2023, to a new high of 57.1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, as per Reuters.

The world is now warming faster than at any point in recorded history. Warmer temperatures over time are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature.

Anne Olhoff, chief scientific editor of the report, said, "If we look at the progress towards 2030 targets, especially of the G20 member states ... they have not made a lot of progress towards their current climate targets for 2030.”

The world has currently warmed by about 1.3 C (2.3 F).

