Ranveer Singh bags first international trip post baby's birth

The trio Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan jetted off to Abu Dhabi for an event

  by Web Desk
  October 27, 2024
The trio Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan jetted off to Abu Dhabi for an event
The trio Ranveer Singh, Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan jetted off to Abu Dhabi for an event 

Ranveer Singh attended an Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. 

Singh was joined by other Bollywood A-listers at the event featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Varun Dhawan. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Befikre star posted a bunch of pictures from the match he attended. 

For the glitzy evening, the superstar, who is a fashion lover, wore a colourful shirt, pants and sunglasses with his signature pony style standing out. 

"Sunsets in Abu Dhabi," Singh captioned his post. 


To note, this marked the Gully Boy actor's first trip abroad since becoming a father. 

Singh left million tongues wagging in his signature style for the event. 

One fan in awe wrote, " The Versace New ambassador." 

The second added, "The Real Mass Man."

"Attitude with a sprinkle of cuteness," the third commented. 

Another penned, "Man on a mission." 

Also the Student of the Year star Varun posted solo shots, striking different poses inside the venue. 

Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Boys knight !!! (Camel emoji) Swipe right to see…..@visitabudhabi @yasisland."

The Aashiqui 2 famed star Aditya Roy also looked dapper for the night. 

To note, Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl with wife Deepika Padukone on September 8, 2024. 

