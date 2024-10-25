Sports

David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift

  by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Cricket Australia has recently lifted the ban from David Warner’s lifetime leadership role.

As per BBC Sports, he was banned from cricket for 12 months and was prohibited from holding leadership due to his ball-tampering scandal in 2018.

Warner, who announced his retirement in January, is now able to lead in Australian domestic cricket.

Cricket Australia said that this decision comes after a review by an independent panel.

The panel said that Warner had shown “extreme remorse” and was "sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility" and could "contribute towards the development of young cricketers" if able to captain.

Australian captain Pat Cummins indicated that Warner may be coming out of Test retirement to fill the opener’s spot against India in the upcoming series.

Warner was the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected for the national team in any format without experience in first-class cricket.

In January 2017, he became the fourth player to win the Allan Border Medal.

Warner played his final Test match for Australia after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket. Later, he also announced retirement from international cricket in June. 

Sports News

Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career
Dom Young opens up about health crisis before England's big match
Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy 'amazed' by men's response to cancer news
Babar Azam gets vote of confidence from test coach Jason Gillespie
Novak Djokovic breaks silence on withdrawing from Paris Masters 2024
David Warner retirement U-turn sparks outrage: ‘Unbelievable narcissist’
Pakistan name unchanged playing XI for final test match against England
Rafael Nadal gets compared to ex rival Roger Federer before retirement
Emma Raducanu releases first statement after Hong Kong Open withdrawal
LeBron James feels ‘proud’ of achieving NBA milestone with Bronny James
David Warner drops shocking news ahead of Test series against India
Football Superstar Diego Forlan sets his sights on building a tennis career