David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift

Cricket Australia has recently lifted the ban from David Warner’s lifetime leadership role.
As per BBC Sports, he was banned from cricket for 12 months and was prohibited from holding leadership due to his ball-tampering scandal in 2018.
Warner, who announced his retirement in January, is now able to lead in Australian domestic cricket.
Cricket Australia said that this decision comes after a review by an independent panel.
The panel said that Warner had shown “extreme remorse” and was "sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility" and could "contribute towards the development of young cricketers" if able to captain.
Australian captain Pat Cummins indicated that Warner may be coming out of Test retirement to fill the opener’s spot against India in the upcoming series.
Warner was the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected for the national team in any format without experience in first-class cricket.
In January 2017, he became the fourth player to win the Allan Border Medal.
Warner played his final Test match for Australia after announcing his retirement from ODI cricket. Later, he also announced retirement from international cricket in June.