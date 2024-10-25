McLaren takes extreme step after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty

McLaren has submitted a right of review to the FIA after Lando Norris received a heavy penalty at the United States Grand Prix.
During the last Formula One on Sunday, Lando tried to overtake rival Max Verstappen but ended up pushing him off the race track with four laps remaining.
He received a five-second time penalty, which made him drop at fourth place—behind the Red Bull driver.
McLaren released an official statement, “We believe there is a significant and new element that was unavailable to us at the time the decision was made.”
Moreover, a hearing has been taken place in Mexico after McLaren’s request.
The three-time world champion Max also reflected on the battle with Lando after the race in Austin.
He said, “It is quite impressive that people can read my mind. It is crazy, I always try to make the corner. I don’t try to look for shortcuts.I think everyone should speak for themselves. Don’t bother too much about other people and just enjoy your life.”
Due to the heavy penalty that can cost the British driver his championship, he said he’ll adapt a better approach in the remaining races.
“Do I need to make some changes? Yes. I still need to adapt a little bit more. Is everything I am doing wrong? That’s a no. It is a tough position to be in. Max did not care if he won or was second or third,” he noted.
Moreover, Charles Leclerc won the pole position during the US GP.