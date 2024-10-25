Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project

Ahad Raza Mir opens up about his upcoming project including a TV serial and Netflix’s Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo.
In a viral video circulating, the Yakeen Ka Safar star sent internet in a frenzy with his British accent confirming, “I have just wrapped up a project coming out next year, the Netflix show as everybody calls it.”
“Then I am working on a drama that probably comes out in end of November so I am pretty excited about that. It’s been a pretty long gap for me but I have been lucky enough to be doing exciting things during this time and one of them being this,” the actor continued.
The star’s die-hard fans expressed excitement over his grand return to the TV screens while other called him a pure nepo son.
The Yeh Dil Mera actor delivered an incredible performance in the ISPR based drama Ehd-e-Wafa, the thriller Yeh Dil Mera and the 2022 comedy Hum Tum and is back on the grind with yet another project in the works.
On the personal front, Ahad Raza Mir was spotted exuding undeniable chemistry with actress Ramsha Khan at the Hum Style Awards stage.
To note, the duo sparked dating rumors after strolling busy London streets together.