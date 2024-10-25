Uncategorized

Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new project

Actor Ahad Raza Mir confirms his arrival to the television screens

  • by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new projects
Ahad Raza Mir makes grand return to television with exciting new projects 

Ahad Raza Mir opens up about his upcoming project including a TV serial and Netflix’s Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo.

In a viral video circulating, the Yakeen Ka Safar star sent internet in a frenzy with his British accent confirming, “I have just wrapped up a project coming out next year, the Netflix show as everybody calls it.”

“Then I am working on a drama that probably comes out in end of November so I am pretty excited about that. It’s been a pretty long gap for me but I have been lucky enough to be doing exciting things during this time and one of them being this,” the actor continued.

The star’s die-hard fans expressed excitement over his grand return to the TV screens while other called him a pure nepo son.

The Yeh Dil Mera actor delivered an incredible performance in the ISPR based drama Ehd-e-Wafa, the thriller Yeh Dil Mera and the 2022 comedy Hum Tum and is back on the grind with yet another project in the works.

On the personal front, Ahad Raza Mir was spotted exuding undeniable chemistry with actress Ramsha Khan at the Hum Style Awards stage.

To note, the duo sparked dating rumors after strolling busy London streets together. 

India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions

India and China begin troop withdrawal to ease border tensions
Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy's last decision 'will haunt her' forever
Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever

Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce

Uncategorized News

Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Barbara Palvin flaunts supermodel legs in daring dress for birthday bash
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Gary Hall Sr. SLAMS Paris pool depth: ‘adversely affects swimmers’
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar refuses to cast Saba Qamar for THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Andy Cohen spills beans on question he ‘regrets’ asking Oprah Winfrey at ‘WWHL’
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Kenya Moore breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ suspension and alleged photo scandal
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Daniel Radcliffe shares secret of landing his first broadway gig
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Vin Diesel shares never seen before picture from ‘Fast X’ set
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Paul McCartney teases Bruce Springsteen at Ivor Novello Awards
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Harrison Ford shares ‘meaningful’ insights about his religious beliefs
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Bella Hadid pens heartfelt note for Caroline Scheufele
Jennifer Lopez makes ‘desperate’ attempt to ‘forget’ Ben Affleck amid divorce
Billie Eilish calls ex Jesse Rutherford ‘favourite’ person in world