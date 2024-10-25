Rare Norman coins found in England become most valuable treasure ever

In a major turn of events, Britain has found its most valuable treasure in the history.
As per several reports, a historic collection of Norman-era silver coins that was discovered five years ago in southwestern England has now become the most valuable treasure ever found in Britain.
This came after the collection was purchased for £4.3 million ($5.6 million) by a local heritage trust.
The group of seven metal detectorists who found 2,584 silver pennies will receive half of the total sum.
Meanwhile, the landowner, on whose property the coin was found, will receive the other half amount.
The South West Heritage Trust, which acquired the coins, states that these coins date back to around 1066-1068.
The oldest coin in the collection features King Edward the Confessor, who passed away in January 1066.
Amal Khreisheh, caretaker of archaeology at South West Heritage Trust, said in a video statement, “It comes from a turning point in English history and it encapsulates the change from Saxon to Norman rule.”
He added, “The hoard was buried in around 1067-1068 on an estate in Chew Valley which later belonged to Giso, the Bishop of Wells. We think it was probably buried for safekeeping during the time of rebellions against William in the South West."
“We know that in 1068, the people of Exeter rebelled against William. At around this time, Harold’s sons returned from exile in Ireland and their forces mounted attacks around the River Avon and then down into Somerset and the Chew Valley,” Khreisheh further added.
These historic coins will now go on display for the public at the British Museum in London from November 26.