Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Al Nassr on club’s 69th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo has wished his club Al Nassr a heartfelt birthday wish as the club celebrated his 69th birthday.
CR7 took to his Instagram account, and shared a series of heartwarming pictures of himself wearing an Al Nassr jersey, along with a caption, “Happy birthday, @alnassr. Proud to be part of the family!”
Al Nassr replied to Ronaldo’s wish in the comments with a heartfelt response, “Thanks GOAT. We are happy to have you.”
The club was founded on October 24, 1955 and has established themselves as a football power house in the Middle East.
Ronaldo made his entry to the club in 2023 and since then he has played a crucial role in the team development.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first goal for Al Nassr in a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh on February 4, 2023.
In May 2024 Ronaldo broke the Saudi Pro League all-time scoring record with 35 goals in 31 games.
So far, the Portuguese legend has scored 67 goals and 18 assists for Al Nassr in 75 appearances.
Not only this, at Al Nassr Ronaldo became one of the highest paid footballers of all time.
The player signed a two and a half year contract with Al Nassr, which will expire in June 2025.