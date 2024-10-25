Ajay Devgn turns cheerleader for wife Kajol at 'Do Patti' premiere

Trending

Kajol and Ajay Devgn twin in black at the 'Do Patti' premiere night

  by Web Desk
  • October 25, 2024
Ajay Devgn proves he is a supportive husband as he steps out to attend Kajol’s Do Patti premiere. 

A paparazzi shared a footage of the lovebirds as they arrived in style and posed for breathtaking shots on the red carpet.

The Singham Again star donned a black T-shirt tugged in black jeans paired with brown sunglasses and shoes while his better half looked her effervescent self in a polka dot top.

In the accessories department, the Salaam Venky actress complemented her entire outfit with a set of green floral earrings.

On the eve of the film’s release, a special screening had been organised in Mumbai which saw several stars in attendance.


While Kriti Sanon was seen with her family, the Dilwale actress twinned with her husband.

Also Indian actress Hina Khan arrived at the event to lend support to Shaheer Sheikh, despite undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

For the unversed, Ajay Devgn will reprise the role of as Bajirao Singham in his new film, representing the modern Ram while Kajol is set to charm screens with her role as a co in Do Patti, slated for release on October 25, 2024. 

