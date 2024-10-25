Kylian Mbappe to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), the French governing body, has ordered the French club Paris Saint-Germain to pay the Real Madrid superstar’s unpaid wages.
According to Associated Press, LFP in September ruled in favor of the former PSG player after he filed a complaint about his unpaid wages, but the French club argued that it did not owe any money and filed an appeal.
LFP heard both of the parties on October 15, 2024, and after ten days on Friday, October 25, 2024, announced an unchanged verdict and ruled in favor of Mbappé and asked PSG to pay him 55 million euros ($60 million).
LFP told AP in an email, “The club (PSG) must pay him the parts of his salary he is claiming. This decision is not subject to (further) appeal but can be raised before the executive committee of the FFF (French Football Federation).”
Moreover, Mbappe previously rejected the mediation offer of the commission, saying that the club owed him three months' salary and the last third of the loyalty bonus.
Meanwhile, the club, while claiming that the 25-year-old enjoyed “unprecedented benefits” during his time, said, “PSG will be forced to have the player’s bad faith judged by the competent courts if the player regrettably seeks to pursue this incomprehensively damaging dispute.”
“Fundamentally, this is a question of good faith, honesty, upholding values, and respect for the institution of Paris (Saint-Germain) and its fans,” the club added.
Mbappe joined Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer after spending seven years with the club and scoring a record 256 goals.