King Charles’ ‘lifelong aspiration’ on hold due to ‘doctor’s orders’

King Charles has revealed that a recent health directive from his doctor is preventing him from pursuing a "lifelong aspiration."
The British monarch, 74 visited Samoa to address his first meeting of the Commonwealth Heads of Government since becoming King.
During his speech, Charles shared an update about his health, after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
He told the guest presented at the meeting that it “remains a lifelong aspiration” to visit all 56 Commonwealth countries, “although nowadays it seems to be a race against our happily increasing numbers — as well as doctor’s orders!”
In his landmark speech, Charles, who has been receiving weekly treatment for cancer since his diagnosis in February, also promised the members present at the meeting that he would continue his duties in representing them for as long as he is able.
He added, "For my part, I can assure you today that for however many years God grants me, I will join you and the people of the Commonwealth on every step of this journey.”
The King continued, “Let us learn from the lessons of the past. Let us be proud of who we are today. And together, let us forge a future of harmony with nature, and between ourselves, that our children and our grandchildren deserve."
Notably, the British King and Queen Camilla are on a three-day royal visit to Samoa and they will return to the UK on 26 October 2024.