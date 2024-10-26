Alia Bhatt extends heartwarming birthday wish to mom Soni Razdan 

Trending

  • October 26, 2024
Alia Bhatt celebrated her mother Soni Razdan's 68th birthday with a touching post. 

Turning to her Instagram account on October 25, 2024, the Darlings star brightened her feed by sharing heartwarming photos with her mother. 

In the photos shared, the mother-daughter duo were seen sitting together on a couch, radiating immense joy. 

The first image encapsulated the Gangubai Kathiawadi star effortlessly wrapping her hands around her mom while in the second both share a warm embrace, showcasing their deep bond. 

Raha Kapoor's mom looked drop dead gorgeous in a magenta suit, while Soni went for a more sophisticated look for the day. 

As caption, the superstar wrote, "the centre of our universe-happy birthday mothership." 


To note, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor also joined in the festivities as she extended a heartfelt birthday wish on her Instagram stories, referring to her as Samdhanji. 

Shaheen Bhatt, Alia's sister, also did not shy away from mentioning her love for sweet mother and and dropped cherished vacation moments and a Christmas celebration. 

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022 and is mom to a cute little daughter, Raha.  

