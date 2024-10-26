Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco get cozy at annual Rare Impact Benefit event

Entertainment

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress hosted the annual event of Rare Impact Fund Benefit for the second year

  by Web Desk
  October 26, 2024
Selena Gomez and boyfriend Benny Blanco never miss a chance to display PDA!

On Thursday, October 24, the Only Murders in the Building actress hosted the annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit, which is Gomez’s launched non-profit organization to help people access mental health services and education worldwide.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, October 25, the American singer-songwriter and actress shared a bunch of photos from the event, among which, the last snap featured Gomez cuddling with Benny Blanco as he kissed her hand, while the singer beamed.

The couple confirmed their relationship back in December 2023, and since then they have been publicly displaying their love for each other.

Alongside the big carousel of snaps from the event, Gomez penned a long note to express her happiness hosting the event.

“What a wonderful night! I was honored to host the annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit yesterday for the second year in LA,” wrote the actress, adding, “This is the why @rarebeauty has changed my life but millions of others through work we all have done together. I have so much gratitude for those who came, listened and contributed!”

She concluded, “Here’s to expanding mental health resources for young people around the world. Love you all and THANK YOU!”

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez is currently being starred in Hulu’s comedy-drama TV series, Only Murders in the Building.

Furthermore, her French musical crime comedy film, Emilia Pérez, is set to receive a limited theatrical release in North America on November 1, followed by its release on Netflix on November 13, 2024.

