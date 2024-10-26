Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name

Cristiano Ronaldo loves and cares for his fans, and the recent move is a proof to it!
During a recent game between Al Nassr and Al Kholood earlier on Friday, October 25, at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Saudi Arabia, a devoted fan of the Portuguese footballer was filmed crying due to the player’s absence from the game.
The now-viral video, which is making rounds on internet, the man was seen wearing a yellow Ronaldo jersey as he cried his heart out, cheering Ronaldo’s name, while filming the pitch below.
As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo came across the heartbreaking video and learned about his ardent fan, he, himself, began looking for him.
Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Portugal National Team captain and forward player re-shared the video and asked his 113 million followers to help him find the man.
"Looking for him!” wrote the football legend, adding, "Any info would be appreciated.”
Although, there is no updates on the fan’s whereabouts as of now, but, it is anticipated by all the fans that the team will soon locate that fan and fulfill his dream to meet the footballer.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, October 24, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a carousel of his snaps featuring him in Al Nassr jersey and wished the club a heartfelt 69th birthday.