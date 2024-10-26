Royal

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew 'still waiting' for Christmas festive invitation

The Duchess of York married Prince Andrew at Westminster Abbey in 1986

  by Web Desk
  • October 26, 2024

Sarah Ferguson’s place in the royal family seems uncertain as a pivotal decision awaits.

The Duchess of York married Prince Andrew in 1986 at Westminster Abbey, but they divorced ten years later.

Despite the split in 1996, Sarah, 65, and Andrew, 64, have stayed close, continuing to live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Known affectionately as "Fergie," Sarah re-entered the royal circle last year when she joined Prince Andrew and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, at Sandringham for Christmas.

This gathering marked her first public celebration with the Royal Family during the holiday season since 1991.

According to the Daily Beast, however, both Andrew and Sarah are still waiting for an invitation to this year’s Christmas festivities in Norfolk. "Usually, everyone would know what bits they are invited to by now. This year, it’s just wait and see,” a friend of Prince Andrew’s revealed.

Princess Beatrice, 36, and Princess Eugenie, 34, traditionally attend the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham each year.

Beatrice, who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first daughter, Sienna Elizabeth, in 2021.

Edoardo also has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from a previous relationship, who is expected to join the royal walkabout this Christmas as he did last year.

Eugenie, along with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are also expected to join the celebration with their two sons, three-year-old August and one-year-old Ernest.

Royal News

Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipe's title
Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision
King Charles waves 'bittersweet' goodbye to Samoa with powerful message
Prince William gathers Hollywood A-listers for major upcoming event
King Charles makes big announcement as he wraps Samoa tour
King Charles’ ‘lifelong aspiration’ on hold due to ‘doctor’s orders’
Royal family’s Christmas plans face chaos amid uncertainty for key members
Meghan Markle sets wrong example with 'untimely' move
Princess Beatrice takes inspiration from Kate Middleton for major role
Prince Harry's troubles may increase in US after upcoming elections
King Charles subtly responds to Lidia Thorpe claims in emotional CHOGM speech
Prince Harry rubs salt into Meghan Markle wounds with big win