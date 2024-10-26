Prince George’s frustration with litter picking sparks concern for planet’s future

Prince George is set to enjoy quality time with his parents and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a special occasion.
The young royals are on their half-term school break, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are dedicated to spending this time together as a family.
George, Charlotte, and Louis attend Lambrook School, where they’re treated like any other students, participating fully in all lessons.
At George and Charlotte's former school, Thomas’s in Battersea, South London, they had a similar experience. Prince George reportedly enjoys his classes but once found one school activity both "confused and annoyed" him.
Prince William shared that George participated in litter-picking sessions at school, which left him frustrated about the litter issue.
Speaking on a BBC podcast in 2021, William revealed: "So George at school recently has been doing litter picking and I didn't realise but talking to him the other day he was already showing that he was getting a bit confused and a bit sort of annoyed by the fact they went out litter picking one day and then the very next day they did the same route, same time and pretty much all the same litter they picked up back again.”
William explained George’s confusion as he tried to understand, saying, "He couldn't understand, he's like, 'well, we cleaned this. Why has it not gone away?'"
William, a strong advocate for environmental action, established the Earthshot Prize to foster solutions to the climate crisis and has often expressed concern about future generations' role in combating environmental issues.
He previously stated his worry that George’s generation might still be addressing climate issues decades from now, adding, "But it shouldn't be that there's a third generation now coming along having to ramp it up even more."
William further emphasised, "And you know, for me, it would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, you know in like 30 years time, whatever, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late."
In September, finalists for the fourth Earthshot Prize were announced, each competing for a £1 million award. This significant environmental project supports innovative individuals, entrepreneurs, community leaders, and advocates tackling the planet’s urgent climate and environmental challenges.
The prize will be awarded at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, on Wednesday, November 6, which William is set to attend.
Kate, having recently completed her chemotherapy treatment, is not expected to be present.