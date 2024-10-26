Sophie Turner pays sweet tribute to Taylor Swift with THIS move

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s friendship continues to shine!
The Games of Throne actress paid sweet tribute to her close pal as she spotted wearing an official Taylor Swift Eras Tour crewneck sweatshirt in London on Friday, October 25.
Turner styled the concert merch with gray sweatpants, blue Adidas sneakers, and black Ray-Ban sunglasses, looking absolutely adorable.
The blue sweatshirt with "Taylor Swift Eras Tour" written on it, is currently unavailable on Swift's website.
In July, Turner posted a carousel of photos which also featured her at one of the London show of Swift’s Era's Tour.
Their friendship dates back several years.
In September 2023, Turner along, with her kids, stayed at Swift’s New York City home amid her divorce from Joe Jonas at the time.
“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner said in her June 2024 British Vogue cover story.
She further added, “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space.”
“She really has a heart of gold,” Turner added.
Sophie Turner, is currently celebrating the release of her new series Joan on The CW, while, Taylor Swift is in New Orleans for her Eras tour shows.