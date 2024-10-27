Royal

King Charles, Queen Camilla share heartfelt farewell to Australia and Samoa

The King of Britain and Queen Camilla made an 8-day royal visit to Australia and Samoa

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
King Charles and Queen Camilla expressed deep gratitude as they wrapped up their 8-days visits to Australia and Samoa.

The Buckingham Palace took the social media account on Saturday, to share a heartfelt post, reflecting on ‘fond memories’ and warm hospitality” during Charles and Camilla visit.

They shared the adorable snap of the British monarch standing alongside the Queen of consort, against a picturesque backdrop, both can be seen grinning brightly.


It is shared along with the caption, “As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come.”

They added, “Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed, and will remain as profound as they are enduring.,” concluded with “- Charles R. & Camilla R.”

Notably, the King of Britain and Queen Camilla are on a total 8 day royal visit to Australia and Samoa, the left UK on October 18, and returned to their homeland on October 26, 2024.

Their historic trip marked their first visit to the country since Charles became the king.

Royal News

Princess Charlotte royal title at risk due to possible major change
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle part ways professionally citing ‘toxicity’ issues
Prince George’s frustration with litter picking sparks concern for planet’s future
Queen Camilla becomes 'extremely emotional' over Samoa's warm hospitality
King Charles breaks silence on abdication amid Prince William's 'preparations'
Prince William supports Princess Kate in changing royal tradition
Prince William, Kate Middleton take major decision amid King Charles 'failing' health
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew 'still waiting' for Christmas invitation
Princess Leonor delivers remarkable speech after stealing King Felipe's title
Prince Harry upsets cancer-stricken King Charles with shocking decision
King Charles waves 'bittersweet' goodbye to Samoa with powerful message
Prince William gathers Hollywood A-listers for major upcoming event