Michelle Obama slams Trump in first campaign rally appearance with Harris

Former first lady called Donald Trump a ‘predator’ while talking about abortion rights and pregnancy care

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Barack Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, delivered a fiery speech during her first appearance at an election campaign rally with Kamala Harris as the countdown for the presidential election began.

According to Independent, the former first lady slammed Republican candidate Donald Trump in a rally at a key battleground state of Michigan on Saturday, October 26, 2024, and called him a “felon, slumlord” and a “predator.”

She said, “I hope you'll forgive me if I'm a little angry that we are indifferent to his erratic behaviour, his obvious mental decline, and his history as a convicted felon. A known slumlord, a predator found liable for sexual abuse, all this while we pick apart Kamala's answers in interviews he doesn't even have the courage to do.”

Moreover, Obama asserted that she is praying for the people who are thinking about voting for Trump, as his criminal track record and “amoral character” are shameful, embarrassing, and disqualifying.

The 60-year-old also criticized Trump’s over-abortion ban and praised Harris for her support for abortion rights.

She told the rallygoers, “Do not put our lives in the hands of politicians, mostly men, who have no clue or do not care about what we as women are going through, who don’t fully grasp the broad-reaching health implications that their misguided policies will have on our health outcomes.”

Obama urged voters “from the core of my being” to “take our lives seriously” and vote wisely.

