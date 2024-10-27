World

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

Teen became the youngest person to summit all 14 highest peaks in the world

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
The teen became the youngest person to summit all 14 highest peaks in the world
The teen became the youngest person to summit all 14 highest peaks in the world

Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa achieved an unprecedented feat in his teenage years as he became the youngest person in the world to have climbed all the highest peaks.

According to CNN, an 18-year-old mountaineer in October 2024 created a world record as the youngest person to summit all 14 highest peaks of the world and is now preparing to complete another milestone this winter.

Sherpa reached the top of the Shishapangma, 8,027 meters (26,335 feet), along with his partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa on October 9, 2024, which for him was the last of the “eight-thousanders.”

The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation has recognized 14 peaks in the world with more than 8,000 meters above sea level, and Sherpa has successfully climbed all the peaks with the latest feat.

He told CNN that after taking some rest he is preparing to conquer the world’s eighth-highest mountain, Manaslu, with Italian mountaineer Simone Moro in alpine style.

Sherpa said, “That means we’re climbing an 8,000-meter mountain in winter... There’s no fixed rope for us, there’s no (supplemental) oxygen for us, there is no support for us. So, it’s like pure human endurance. It has never been done in the history of mountaineering.”

He further expressed that summiting the final 8,000-meter mountain was a “pure joy.”

The Nepalese mountaineer's motivation comes from his family, as he belongs to a family of renowned climbers.

His father, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, himself climbed Everest nine times at the age of nineteen and became the youngest person to summit the highest peak of the world without bottled oxygen, while his uncle became the first South Asian climber to conquer 14 peaks in 2011.

Sherpa believes that his father and uncles are way more successful than him, as they did not get the privilege that he has.

FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga

FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert

Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert
Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'

Ananya Panday simps over her bond with Shah Rukh Khan: 'best fathers'

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

World News

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Michelle Obama slams Trump in first campaign rally appearance with Harris
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
UK braces for bone-chilling temperatures, heavy snow THIS November
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
National polls take unexpected turn ahead of US presidential elections
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Keir Starmer denies ‘war on middle Britain’ amid backlash over ‘working people’ tax plans
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Europe prepares for upcoming time change: Major impact expected
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Scientists reveal shocking discovery of another species from the dinosaur era
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Shirley Ayorkor becomes Secretary General of Commonwealth
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Harris slams Trump for ‘belittling’ the US with recent remark
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Elon Musk maintains ongoing talks with Russian PM Putin: sources
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Highest tandem jump: Wigginton and Coker break world record
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Hong Kong finds its historic first-ever dinosaur fossils