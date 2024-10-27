Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age

Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa achieved an unprecedented feat in his teenage years as he became the youngest person in the world to have climbed all the highest peaks.
According to CNN, an 18-year-old mountaineer in October 2024 created a world record as the youngest person to summit all 14 highest peaks of the world and is now preparing to complete another milestone this winter.
Sherpa reached the top of the Shishapangma, 8,027 meters (26,335 feet), along with his partner Pasang Nurbu Sherpa on October 9, 2024, which for him was the last of the “eight-thousanders.”
The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation has recognized 14 peaks in the world with more than 8,000 meters above sea level, and Sherpa has successfully climbed all the peaks with the latest feat.
He told CNN that after taking some rest he is preparing to conquer the world’s eighth-highest mountain, Manaslu, with Italian mountaineer Simone Moro in alpine style.
Sherpa said, “That means we’re climbing an 8,000-meter mountain in winter... There’s no fixed rope for us, there’s no (supplemental) oxygen for us, there is no support for us. So, it’s like pure human endurance. It has never been done in the history of mountaineering.”
He further expressed that summiting the final 8,000-meter mountain was a “pure joy.”
The Nepalese mountaineer's motivation comes from his family, as he belongs to a family of renowned climbers.
His father, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, himself climbed Everest nine times at the age of nineteen and became the youngest person to summit the highest peak of the world without bottled oxygen, while his uncle became the first South Asian climber to conquer 14 peaks in 2011.
Sherpa believes that his father and uncles are way more successful than him, as they did not get the privilege that he has.