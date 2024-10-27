Sports

FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga



  • October 27, 2024


FC Barcelona has humiliated rival team Real Madrid during La Liga with historic win 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

On Sunday, October 26, 2024, the Spanish football club got defeated for the first time after a few years during La Liga.

During the second half of the match, Robert Lewandowski striked two goals following further strikes from teammate Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Barca has earned six points at the top of La Liga after their marvellous win.

Yamal said after the game, “Let’s go and win La Liga, we go for it now.”

The match report of the club read, “A Sky Full of Stars. Paradise. Magic … Barça had Coldplay on their shirts this evening, and so many of their song titles can describe the way Barça fans are feeling right now. A Head Full of Dreams. Viva la Vida!”

It is pertinent to note that Madrid was previously defeated by rivals Atletico Madrid in September 2023, but they have since won the title and Champions League.

A former Real Madrid centre-back Aitor Karanka reflected on Kylian Mbappé’s performance on La Liga TV.

He said, “Had Mbappe scored the first chances, maybe the game would have changed.”

Barcelona will play against RCD Espanyol de Barcelona next on November 3, 2024

