Royal

Prince Harry makes 'positive move' after Prince William’s emotional statement

The Prince of Wales addresses the Duke of Sussex publicly for the first time in six years

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024


After Prince William shared a fond memory with brother Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex decided to reciprocate his energy by making a “positive move.”

Recently, Meghan Markle and her husband bought a property in Portugal to reportedly stay close to one particular family member, Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank already have a house in Portugal, which means the new move made by Sussexes can hint at more frequent meet-ups between the cousins and their kids.

A royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the “positive” move made by Harry towards the royals during a conversation with OK!

"I think the King is probably happy that Harry still has at least one royal cousin he clearly trusts, and presumably wants to see more of. The family are all so busy that they don't really see that much of one another,” Jennie said.

While talking about the new property purchase, she explained,”And that's a positive move because it implies that the children won't be solely immersed in American culture and will have a better understanding of their European roots."

The latest reports about Prince Harry and his “favourite” royal family member came after the Prince of Wales mentioned him publicly for the first time in six years on October 26, 2024.

William recalled a sweet childhood memory with Harry in one of the clips from his upcoming two-part documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

Royal News

