Adele breaks down in tears as Celine Dion attends her Las Vegas Residency

Adele could not hold back tears as Celine Dion attends her latest concert!
The heartwarming incident happened at the Easy on Me singer’s Las Vegas residency show on Saturday, October 26.
During her performance, the British singer caught her fellow music icon Dion in the audience.
In a clip posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Adele could be seen performing her song When We Were Young, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she spotted Dion seated in a box to the side.
Overcome with emotion, Adele went to Dion and the duo shared a tender embrace before talking for a while with Dion holding Adele’s face in her hands.
Adele then waved at the fans sitting around before saying a few more words to Dion and walking back to the stage.
Another video posted on X, showed a closer look in which Adele can be clearly seen getting tearful as she approached and hugged Dion.
While in one more clip, Celine Dion could be seen sitting back after sweet encounter with Adele and dabbing her own eyes.
Adele was also joined by her two son Nelson and Eddy Angélil at the show, who comforted her after the emotional moment.