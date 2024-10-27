Entertainment

Coldplay setlist for music of Spheres Tour in Australia leaks

Coldplay’s Aussie fans wondering whether the band will pay tribute to the country's music

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Coldplay setlist for music of Spheres Tour in Australia leaks
Coldplay setlist for music of Spheres Tour in Australia leaks

Coldplay fans are buzzing as the set list for the band's highly anticipated Music of the Spheres tour in Australia has reportedly been leaked.

As per the Dailymail, the leaked setlist has gone viral on social media platforms, unveiling the possible selection of songs that Chris Martin and his bandmates, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, may showcase during their fully booked shows in Australia.

However, Coldplay’s Aussie fans wondering whether the band will pay tribute to the country's music scene.

To note, during their 2009 performance at the Sound Relief concert in Sydney, when John Farnham himself joined the band on stage and sang the famous anthem You're the Voice.

More recently, when Coldplay played Perth last year, Martin captivated the crowd with two improvised tunes—Song For Australia and Song For Shane, the latter a touching tribute to his late friend Shane Warne.

'Friends come, friends go, There are some people you're lucky to know, If I could I'd do it all again, Thanks for everything, Shane,' Martin mesmerised the crowd during the heartfelt performance.

Fans are optimistic that Song For Shane could make a comeback when Coldplay takes over Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for their upcoming shows.

Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals

Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals
Prince William discusses major crisis with his children

Prince William discusses major crisis with his children
Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' box office clash

Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' box office clash

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere

Entertainment News

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Adele breaks down in tears as Celine Dion attends her Las Vegas Residency
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Olivia Rodrigo set to grace 2025 Glastonbury festival
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter groove to ‘Espresso’ in surprise duet
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco kick off Halloween fest with first couple's costume reveal
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Johnny Depp receives lifetime achievement award at Rome Film Festival
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Taylor Swift drops subtle tribute to Travis Kelce at New Orleans Eras Tour concert
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Reese Witherspoon finds joy in dating Oliver Haarmann: 'Having fun'
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Taylor Swift wows fans with NEW chic dress at New Orleans Eras Tour stop
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Johnny Depp sends cryptic message to ex Amber Heard at ‘Modì’ premiere
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Beyoncé faces allegations as Amber Rose claims she ‘stole’ her RNC speech
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse earn ‘great parents’ title with heartfelt move
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s engagement countdown begins: Sources