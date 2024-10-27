Coldplay setlist for music of Spheres Tour in Australia leaks

Coldplay fans are buzzing as the set list for the band's highly anticipated Music of the Spheres tour in Australia has reportedly been leaked.
As per the Dailymail, the leaked setlist has gone viral on social media platforms, unveiling the possible selection of songs that Chris Martin and his bandmates, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, may showcase during their fully booked shows in Australia.
However, Coldplay’s Aussie fans wondering whether the band will pay tribute to the country's music scene.
To note, during their 2009 performance at the Sound Relief concert in Sydney, when John Farnham himself joined the band on stage and sang the famous anthem You're the Voice.
More recently, when Coldplay played Perth last year, Martin captivated the crowd with two improvised tunes—Song For Australia and Song For Shane, the latter a touching tribute to his late friend Shane Warne.
'Friends come, friends go, There are some people you're lucky to know, If I could I'd do it all again, Thanks for everything, Shane,' Martin mesmerised the crowd during the heartfelt performance.
Fans are optimistic that Song For Shane could make a comeback when Coldplay takes over Marvel Stadium in Melbourne for their upcoming shows.