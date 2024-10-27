Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal

Football club, Real Madrid has started an investigation of racist abuse directed at Lamine Yamal, a young player from Barcelona on Saturday, during El Clasico at the Bernabeu.
As per BBC Sports, a video circulating on social media shows that the young boy being taunted by some home fans when the player celebrated his 77th-minute goal by pointing his name printed on the back of his shirt.
A Real Madrid issued an official statement that reads, “Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium.”
The statement further added, “Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken."
Four individuals were arrested last week for allegedly starting an online campaign to spread hate and racism against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.
Considering all these issues, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken a major step to tackle an increase in racist abuse.
Similarly, three Valencia fans were arrested in June for abusing another Madrid player and were later sentenced to eight months in prison.