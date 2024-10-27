Sports

Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal

Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken a major step to tackle an increase in racist abuse

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal
Real Madrid responds to outrage over racist taunts aimed at Lamine Yamal

Football club, Real Madrid has started an investigation of racist abuse directed at Lamine Yamal, a young player from Barcelona on Saturday, during El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

As per BBC Sports, a video circulating on social media shows that the young boy being taunted by some home fans when the player celebrated his 77th-minute goal by pointing his name printed on the back of his shirt.

A Real Madrid issued an official statement that reads, “Real Madrid strongly condemns any kind of behaviour involving racism, xenophobia or violence in football and sport, and deeply regrets the insults that a few fans uttered last night in one of the corners of the stadium.”

The statement further added, “Real Madrid has opened an investigation in order to locate and identify the perpetrators of these deplorable and despicable insults so that the appropriate disciplinary and judicial measures can be taken."

Four individuals were arrested last week for allegedly starting an online campaign to spread hate and racism against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

Considering all these issues, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga have taken a major step to tackle an increase in racist abuse.

Similarly, three Valencia fans were arrested in June for abusing another Madrid player and were later sentenced to eight months in prison.

Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals

Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals
Prince William discusses major crisis with his children

Prince William discusses major crisis with his children
Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' box office clash

Madhuri Dixit breaks her silence on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' box office clash

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere

Sports News

Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Babar Azam retains top category in PCB contract amid poor performance
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Lionel Messi shares exclusive glimpses of his MLS playoff debut: See
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
FC Barcelona secures historic win 4-0 over Real Madrid in La Liga
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Trent Alexander-Arnold sets his sights on making history with Ballon d'Or win
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Rohit Sharma speaks out as England stuns India with historic Test series win
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Cristiano Ronaldo on ‘quest’ to find ‘fan’ weeping his name
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Pakistan secures first home Test series win in nearly four years against England
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Kylian Mbappe to receive $60 million from Paris Saint-Germain
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Cristiano Ronaldo pays heartfelt tribute to Al Nassr on club’s 69th birthday
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
McLaren takes extreme step after Lando Norris’ US Grand Prix penalty
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
David Warner returns to leadership after ban lift
Angelina Jolie stuns in gorgeous curly locks at ‘Maria’ premiere
Rafael Nadal reveals favorite, ‘most proud of’ moments of career