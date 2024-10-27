Cillian Murphy reveals challenges of reprising Tommy Shelby's for 'Peaky Blinders' film

Entertainment

The official release date of Netflix's 'Peaky Blinders' film is yet to be announced

  by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Cillian Murphy has opened up about reprising his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

During a recent interview with Brendan O'Connor programme on RTÉ Radio 1, the Oppenheimer star shared the challenges of reprising Tommy Shelby for the film.

“We started shooting it [the TV show] in October 2012, so it's been 12 years. It takes a bit of time to get back into it - the voice and the physicality - but it does feel like he starts driving the car very quickly,” Murphy shared.

He further added, “It's nice to be back with everybody and we're going into week four of 12. We're on nights though, which is grim. Brutal.”

In June, the Peaky Blinders film was officially greenlit at Netflix with Murphy reprising his iconic role for the one last time.

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. … It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” Cillian Murphy said at the time of announcement.

The official release date of Netflix's Peaky Blinders film, made in association with BBC Film, is yet to be announced.

