UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira

Sudan has been suffering with the 18-month old conflict in which tens of thousands of people were killed and more than 11 million people have been displaced.
As per BBC, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan expressed deep concerns over the reports of "atrocious crimes" in the central Gezira state regarding the mass killing of civilians by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Recent reports revealed that approximately 124 people were killed in recent weeks by the RSF in attacks on villagers.
The RSF group denied all these allegations, saying that they are targeting civilians and are instead fighting against militias armed by the military.
As per the outlet, Nkweta-Salami said that “preliminary reports suggested that the RSF had carried out a major attack across the state between 20 and 25 October.”
She added, “It led to mass killings, the raping of women and girls, the widespread looting of markets and homes and the burning down of farms.”
The Sudanese doctors' union urged UN to encourage both sides to establish safe humanitarian corridors for villages facing genocide.
They also said that during the intense conflict, rescue operations had become almost impossible.
For the unversed, the conflict in Sudan began in April 2023, after a fallout between the commanders of RSF and the military, General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.