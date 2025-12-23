Jennifer Aniston chooses romantic Christmas getaway for boyfriend Jim Curtis  

Jennifer Aniston will celebrate this year's Christmas extra special with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
According to a recent report by Closer magazine, an insider close to the couple, who initially sparked romance speculation in July 2025, is set to spend their first Christmas together.
The tipster revealed Aniston and Curtis' intimate holiday plans, as they wanted to spend quality time together, especially after the Friends alum's lonely years.
"Jen's so excited to spend her first Christmas with Jim, and she wants to go all-out this year, not to be – as she jokes – "third-wheeling" after many years of being alone is an excellent feeling, and she wants to embrace it all," the source added.
According to the insider, Aniston will also include Curtis' teenage son, Aidan, in their festive celebrations.
"Since Aidan was with his mum for Thanksgiving, he's coming to stay with them over Christmas, which Jen's really excited about," the tipster concluded.
This update came a month after Jennifer Aniston publicly confirmed her budding romance with her current love interest, Jim Curtis, on social media.
Taking to Instagram, The Morning Show star posted a romantic photo with the hypnotherapist on his 50th birthday in November this year.
After going Instagram official, the two made their first major public appearance as a couple at ELLE's 2025 Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on November 17, 2025.