World

Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life

This latest discovery gave us the chance to understand how wealthy Romans decorated their houses

  • by Web Desk
  • October 27, 2024
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life
Tiny house unearthed in Pompeii unveils stunning secrets of Roman life

Archeologists have discovered a small house in Pompeii which provides new insights into the iconic decoration styles of Roman homes.

As per CNN, this small house is adorned with detailed and sensual paintings on the wall, a term known as frescoes.

Pompeii's archaeological park announced that the house, located in the central area of ​​the ancient city, is smaller than usual and notably lacks an open central courtyard or atrium, common in Roman architecture.

This latest discovery gave us the chance to understand how wealthy Romans decorated their houses.

The small house is adorned with detailed and sensual paintings
The small house is adorned with detailed and sensual paintings

Several frescoes illustrate mythical scenes, while others showcase plant and animal designs on a white background.

A small square painting set against a blue wall depicts intercourse between a satyr and a nymph, while another depicts Hippolytus, son of the Greek king Theseus, and his stepmother Phaedra, who falls in love with him before killing himself when she rejected him in disgust.

Pompeii was devastated by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79
Pompeii was devastated by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79

Moreover, one fresco is believed to illustrate the Judgment of Paris which has suffered damage, while the goddess of love, alongside her mortal lover, Adonis.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the park’s director said in a statement, noting, “We have archaeologists, restorers, archaeobotanists here to understand exactly how the ritual of the last sacrifice was carried out before the eruption. There are still the burnt remains of this ritual, there is the knife that was used.”

Pompeii was devastated by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79 when its buildings and thousands of inhabitants were buried beneath layers of ash and pumice.

UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira

UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira
Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana

Prince William shares adorable unseen childhood photos with Princess Diana
The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands

The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath

World News

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
UN voices alarm as Sudan conflict escalates with mass killings in Gezira
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
The first AI-created painting set to fetch hundreds of thousands
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Oldest person in US dies: Uncovering Elizabeth Francis' 115-year secret
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Elon Musk's controversial past exposed amid political endorsements and donations
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Japan elections: Ruling party LDP faces worst results since 2009
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Bulgaria holds seventh election in four years amid ongoing political deadlock
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, conquers world's highest peaks at record young age
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Michelle Obama slams Trump in first campaign rally appearance with Harris
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Discover the hidden mysteries behind Van Gogh's iconic Starry Night painting
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
UK braces for bone-chilling temperatures, heavy snow THIS November
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
National polls take unexpected turn ahead of US presidential elections
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews restrict access to estate footpath
Keir Starmer denies ‘war on middle Britain’ amid backlash over ‘working people’ tax plans