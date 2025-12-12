Royal
King Harald welcomes Nobel Peace Prize laureate at Palace for special meeting

Norway's King Harald V, Queen Sonja, and Crown Prince Haakon delightfully host a special guest at royal residence

King Harald spent a delightful time with a special guest at the royal palace.

On Thursday, December 11, the Norwegian Royal Family took to its official Instagram handle to share the latest update about the key members, including Their Majesties, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, and Crown Prince Haakon.

In the update, they reported that the royals welcomed this year’s Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado at their residence for a special meeting.

“King Harald received this year's Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado in an audience at the Royal Palace. Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon were also present,” stated the caption.

The palace continued to share, “Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work to secure democratic rights for the people of Venezuela, and for her fight for a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democratic rule.”

In the post, the Norwegian Royals also dropped a heartwarming group photo featuring King Harald, Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon, and María Corina Machado.

For the delightful occasion, His Majesty and the future king donned navy blue suits with crisp white shirts, while Her Majesty looked graceful in a stunning deep purple knee-length dress adorned with a stylish brooch.

Meanwhile, Machado exuded charm in a chic two-piece outfit, including a stylish jacket and matching skirt featuring a textured pattern with a mix of black, white, gold, and blue colors woven throughout.

