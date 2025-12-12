Princess Eugenie has been spotted in public for the first time since skipping Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas Carol concert.
As per the photos obtained by Express UK on Friday, December 12, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughter was photographed arriving at St. James Palace for sister Beatrice's daughter, Athena's christening
Eugenie was seen on the passenger's seat of a car driven by her husband, Jack Brooksbank, while their two sons, August and Ernest, were seen at the back seat.
Athena's christening will be held in the same Chapel Royal where Prince William's sons Prince George and Prince Louis were christened in 2013 and 2018, respectively.
The daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will likely to be dressed in Honiton lace christening gown's replica.
This appearance marks Eugenie's first after missing Kate's carol concert at Westminster Abbey on December 3, 2025.
After skipping the event, Eugenie took her Instagram Stories to share an emotional message for Kate.
Reposting a photo of the Order of Service an hour after the event concluded, Eugenie penned, "Wish Bea and I could have been celebrating tonight with our family. Wishing the Princess of Wales such a special evening at her incredible carol service. What an amazing message of love and hope."