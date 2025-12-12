Entertainment
  • By Hafsa Noor
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary

Taylor Swift opens up about Southport tragedy in emotional 'End of An Era' documentary

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in Eras Tour documentary
Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary

Taylor Swift got emotional and cried after meeting the families of the Southport attack in newly released End of An Era documentary.

In the docuseries, which was released on December 12, on Disney+, the pop icon was comforted by her mother.

Before meeting the families of the victim, Taylor said, “I’m going to meet some of these families today, and do a pop concert, you know. It’s going to be fine, because when I meet them, I’m not going to do this, I swear to God, I’m not going to do this.”

The Lover singer added, “I’m going to be smiling, so any of this gets out of the way before you ever go on stage, you lock it off three-and-a-half hours, they don’t have to worry about you. It’s like you’re like a pilot flying the plane.”

You Might Like:

She explained, “Like, I’m going to try hard, but I don’t know if I can actually, like, figure out how to land through this turbulence, like everyone on the plane is going to freak out.”

In the next scene, Taylor can be seen crying and beside her mom Andrea.

The End Of An Era documentary, which premiered a day before her 36th birthday, also featured Taylor discussing a failed terror plot that targeted one of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.

Recently, the 14-time Grammy-winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl.

Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+

Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+
Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project

Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project
Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival
Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance

Bad Bunny falls off stage weeks before Super Bowl 2026 performance
Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply

Is Timothée Chalamet viral rapper EsDeeKid? Actor stirs chaos with cryptic reply
Top Christmas movies of 2025 for a joyful, warm and magical holiday season

Top Christmas movies of 2025 for a joyful, warm and magical holiday season
Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas gift for Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet admits not getting Christmas gift for Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot

Justin Bieber sparks nostalgia singing ‘Baby’ at its original filming spot
Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour

Taylor Swift reveals 'painful' health battle behind Eras Tour glamour
Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement

Taylor Swift gives credit to loyal fans for major achievement
'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

'Supergirl' trailer: Milly Alcock stuns as Kara Zor-El

Latest News

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement

Princess Delphine offers forgiveness to King Albert II over 50-year estrangement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release
Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy

Prada launches 'Made in India' Kolhapuri sandals after past controversy
Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message

Andrew, Sarah Ferguson return to Clarence House after King Charles' message