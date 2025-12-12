Taylor Swift got emotional and cried after meeting the families of the Southport attack in newly released End of An Era documentary.
In the docuseries, which was released on December 12, on Disney+, the pop icon was comforted by her mother.
Before meeting the families of the victim, Taylor said, “I’m going to meet some of these families today, and do a pop concert, you know. It’s going to be fine, because when I meet them, I’m not going to do this, I swear to God, I’m not going to do this.”
The Lover singer added, “I’m going to be smiling, so any of this gets out of the way before you ever go on stage, you lock it off three-and-a-half hours, they don’t have to worry about you. It’s like you’re like a pilot flying the plane.”
She explained, “Like, I’m going to try hard, but I don’t know if I can actually, like, figure out how to land through this turbulence, like everyone on the plane is going to freak out.”
In the next scene, Taylor can be seen crying and beside her mom Andrea.
The End Of An Era documentary, which premiered a day before her 36th birthday, also featured Taylor discussing a failed terror plot that targeted one of her Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria.
Recently, the 14-time Grammy-winner broke a string of UK chart records following the release of The Life Of A Showgirl.