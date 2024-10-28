Billie Eilish makes Hania Amir groove to her iconic hits at NYC concert

Hania Amir has her ultimate fangirl moment at Billie Eilish concert in the United States.
Turning to her Instagram account over the weekend, the Mere Humsafar star shared moments from the sold-out show which made it clear she is a true Billie fan.
In the first image, Hania looked super- excited for the night as she grooved and cheered to the American singer’s chart-topping hits and beats.
The carousel was never-ending featuring Billie, busy energising crowds with her soothing vocals.
Following a number of clips from the glitzy event, the diva next proved she is unable to get over the night as she continues to channel her inner Billie by singing her songs while walking back home late.
“u said she’s scared of me? // ur girls a fan of miss me,” the dimple queen captioned her post.
Her ardent fans could not stop but simp over the Janaan actor, her energy and her look for the night with reactions in the comments section under her post.
“Been waiting for this posstttt,” a user penned.
“The last slide has my whole freaking heart. Your voice,” the second gushed.
Another effused, “Sharjeena after Mustafa got money.”
To note, this is not the first time the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha starlet had her fangirl moment at the Billie Eilish concert.
For the unversed, Hania Amir’s drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’s finale episode will reportedly release in cinemas nationwide on November 5, sparking a wave of excitement among movie-buffs.