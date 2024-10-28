King Frederik gives new tension to Queen Mary

King Frederik has reportedly given a new tension to wife Queen Mary with famous “scandal.”
The King of Denmark seemingly had an affair almost a year ago with Mexican model and actress Genoveva Casanova.
Latest reports claimed that his affair can "flare up again" as the Queen of Denmark is busy with a royal business in New York, over 5,000km away.
A royal commentator Anna Thygesen can gotten candid about the affect of “Madrid scandal” on the royal family during a conversation with GB News.
The expert noted, "It was a huge case, and in principle it will never be forgotten either. It will lie lurking just below the surface for many years. It doesn't take much for it to flare up again."
Another royal expert and historian, Lars Hovbakke, agreed and added, "But the Royal House has since the beginning clearly said that it was a private matter, which they are not obliged to inform about, and they are not visibly changing their position."
The historian asserted that the only way to "stop the rumours" is to be transparent with public.
The Danish Palace has referred to the incident as a "private visit" but made no further comments.