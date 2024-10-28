Health

Polio cases surge: Pakistan launches new vaccination drive

Pakistan has recorded 41 cases across 71 districts throughout this year

  • October 28, 2024
Pakistan has launched yet another polio vaccination campaign nationwide in the wake of rising cases in the country to protect 45 million children from the disease.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, initiated a week-long polio vaccination drive countrywide with the aim to administer anti-polio drops to the children to protect them from the crippling effects of the disease.

This marks the South Asian country’s third nationwide campaign in 2024, began to fight the alarming surge in polio cases. Across 71 districts, 41 cases have been reported so far.

The drive, which is scheduled to continue till Sunday, November 3, is being carried out in response to the increasing cases reported in the country said Ayesha Raza Farooq, PM’s adviser for polio eradication program.

“We are re-energized in our efforts to combat polio,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anwarul Haq, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, urged the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers to ensure peaceful process of the campaign.

“Polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine,” he said.

During the campaign, that will be carried out door-to-door, children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated against the disease and given Vitamin A drops to enhance their immunity.

Furthermore, in a recent meeting with the frontline health workers, the Prime Minister urged everyone to ensure that no child was left unvaccinated by the end of the campaign.

Health News

Say goodbye to blood pressure by consuming these supplements
Slower walking could be a sign of dementia, study reveals
Study reveals one vegetable to halve blood sugar levels in diabetics
Hypertension, diabetes take a toll on Nigerian city, Lagos: Report
Discover 8 foods to keep your eyesight sharp
Inside pink cocaine: Dangerous drug allegedly linked to Liam Payne’s death
England takes action by introducing vape ban to protect youngsters
Shocking truth about weight loss drugs that you need to know
Aerobic exercise fights against brain fog in breast cancer survivors
FDA approves Pfizer's vaccine Abrysvo for threatening disease in adults
McDonald’s Quarter Pounders cause E. coli outbreak in US: 1 dead, 49 sick
Major countries under threat as mpox spreads rapidly