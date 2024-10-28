Polio cases surge: Pakistan launches new vaccination drive

Pakistan has launched yet another polio vaccination campaign nationwide in the wake of rising cases in the country to protect 45 million children from the disease.
On Monday, October 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, initiated a week-long polio vaccination drive countrywide with the aim to administer anti-polio drops to the children to protect them from the crippling effects of the disease.
This marks the South Asian country’s third nationwide campaign in 2024, began to fight the alarming surge in polio cases. Across 71 districts, 41 cases have been reported so far.
The drive, which is scheduled to continue till Sunday, November 3, is being carried out in response to the increasing cases reported in the country said Ayesha Raza Farooq, PM’s adviser for polio eradication program.
“We are re-energized in our efforts to combat polio,” she said.
Meanwhile, Anwarul Haq, the coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, urged the public to fully cooperate with the polio workers to ensure peaceful process of the campaign.
“Polio has no cure, but it can be prevented with this readily available vaccine,” he said.
During the campaign, that will be carried out door-to-door, children under the age of 5 will be vaccinated against the disease and given Vitamin A drops to enhance their immunity.
Furthermore, in a recent meeting with the frontline health workers, the Prime Minister urged everyone to ensure that no child was left unvaccinated by the end of the campaign.