Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kate Middleton, Prince William welcome New Year with special wish for Royal fans

Kate Middleton and Prince William waved goodbye to 2025 with a special nod to Royal fans.

On New Year's Eve, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel featuring photos and videos of Kate and William and their kids from different events throughout the year.

The delightful post offered glimpses into major Royal engagements from Trooping the Colour to the future King and Queen's visit to South Wales.

"Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!" read the caption alongside the post.

Soon after the heartfelt post from Kate and William was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with sweet wishes.

One user commented, "2025 was definitely a wonderful year and I’m very excited for 2026! I can’t wait to keep following everything you do Happy New Year to the entire Wales family! I love you guys so much"

Another wished, "Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family"

"Happy New Year! What a wonderful year 2025 has been and I can’t wait to see what you’ll get up to in 2026" penned a third.

Prince William set to take a bigger role this year with renewed ‘sense of duty’

Royal Family welcomes New Year 2026 with a heartfelt wish

Prince William, King Charles land in trouble after latest Andrew ‘cover up’

Meghan Markle receives scathing advice to focus on two major things in 2026

Buckingham Palace shares emotional update on Queen Camilla as 2025 ends

Prince William, Kate Middleton drop 'unseen favorites' of 2025 before New Year

Princess Diana's astrologer makes rare prediction about King Charles life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence after Archewell’s head steps down

King Charles presents rare royal award to Kate and William’s close aide

Prince William, Kate Middleton set to step in new Royal roles with more authority

King Charles’ New Year Honours 2026: Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo and more

Royal Family addresses rape charges months after Høiby scandal shakes throne

