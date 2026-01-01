Kensington Palace shares Kate, William’s special message as they kick off 2026

Kate Middleton and Prince William waved goodbye to 2025 with a special nod to Royal fans.
On New Year's Eve, the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a carousel featuring photos and videos of Kate and William and their kids from different events throughout the year.
The delightful post offered glimpses into major Royal engagements from Trooping the Colour to the future King and Queen's visit to South Wales.
"Happy New Year to everyone around the world! Thank you for a brilliant 2025 and looking forward to 2026!!" read the caption alongside the post.
Soon after the heartfelt post from Kate and William was shared, royal fans flooded the comments section with sweet wishes.
One user commented, "2025 was definitely a wonderful year and I’m very excited for 2026! I can’t wait to keep following everything you do Happy New Year to the entire Wales family! I love you guys so much"
Another wished, "Happy New Year to you and your beautiful family"
"Happy New Year! What a wonderful year 2025 has been and I can’t wait to see what you’ll get up to in 2026" penned a third.