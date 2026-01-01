Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are having the best time in New York!
The Bollywood power couple, whose relationship was rumored to have hit a rough patch, once again put on a united front as they stepped out for a special outing in the Big Apple, Instant Bollywood reported on Wednesday, December 31.
In its Instagram post, the outlet shared, “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan spotted enjoying a quiet break in New York.”
They also posted a selfie showing the pair posing with who appeared to be a fan.
In the snap, the Aye Dil Hai Mushkil actress radiated glow as she bundled up in warm clothing which included a black turtle neck topped with a matching jacket having a fur hood.
She complemented her look by wearing a black beanie, while the glam makeup added the perfect touch to her stunning look.
Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also covered himself in cozy clothing, donning a shirt layered under a warm jacket and paired with a brown cap and red spectacles.
The duo’s appearance comes a month after they, along with their daughter Aaradhya, were spotted at Mumbai Airport, gearing up to jet off for a family vacation.
Notably, in a recent interview, the Happy New Year actor was asked whether his daughter is aware of the rumors surround her parents, to which he replied, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job.”
“I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago,” he added.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007.