Aishwarya Rai radiates glow as she enjoys vacation with Abhishek Bachchan

  • By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are having the best time in New York!

The Bollywood power couple, whose relationship was rumored to have hit a rough patch, once again put on a united front as they stepped out for a special outing in the Big Apple, Instant Bollywood reported on Wednesday, December 31.

In its Instagram post, the outlet shared, “Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan spotted enjoying a quiet break in New York.”

They also posted a selfie showing the pair posing with who appeared to be a fan.

In the snap, the Aye Dil Hai Mushkil actress radiated glow as she bundled up in warm clothing which included a black turtle neck topped with a matching jacket having a fur hood.

She complemented her look by wearing a black beanie, while the glam makeup added the perfect touch to her stunning look.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also covered himself in cozy clothing, donning a shirt layered under a warm jacket and paired with a brown cap and red spectacles.

The duo’s appearance comes a month after they, along with their daughter Aaradhya, were spotted at Mumbai Airport, gearing up to jet off for a family vacation.

Notably, in a recent interview, the Happy New Year actor was asked whether his daughter is aware of the rumors surround her parents, to which he replied, “I hope not. She’s a very mature girl. She’s a wonderful girl, and her mother has done a wonderful job.”

“I don’t think she’s aware, but I don’t think that’s part of her priority. She doesn’t have a phone; she’s 14. If her friends want to get in touch with her, they have to call her mother’s phone. That’s something we decided on a long time ago,” he added.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married on April 20, 2007.

