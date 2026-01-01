Sidharth Malhotra wishes fans happy new year, ‘grateful for growth’ in 2025

Trending
  By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sidharth Malhotra has shared heartfelt New Year wishes for his fans as he “cheers” to 2025.

Taking to Instagram on January 1, the Student of the Year actor, who welcomed his first daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, with Kiara Advani, expressed gratitude for all the growth in 2025.

The Ek Villain star combined all the highlights and memorable moments of the year in a video featuring Harry Styles’ As It Was.

Malhotra wrote, “Somewhere between sets and home, life shifted forever and for the better, adding a new depth, a softer strength and a reason to see the world a little differently.”

“Grateful for the growth, the grace, the cinema. Cheers to 2025! Walking into 2026 with a full heart, a clearer purpose and endless gratitude. Happy New Year, everyone. Big Love!” he added.


Malhorta’s only one film, Param Sundari, was released in 202. The romantic comedy movie featuring Jhanvi Kapoor was released in August.

According to IMDb, the movie made a collection of 54.85 crore at the Indian box office.

He also received the Change Maker Award 2025 at the We The Women Asia in December for his powerful and inspiring role in the movie Shershaah.

Moreover, Malhotra’s another movie, Vvan, a mythological thriller film with Tamannah Bhatia, is scheduled for release on May 15, 2026.

