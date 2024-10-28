Trending

Iqra Aziz shares BTS struggles of photoshoot amid heavy downpour

  • October 28, 2024
Iqra Aziz offered a peek into her real struggles shooting amid heavy downpour!

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Suno Chanda star dropped behind-the-scenes footage from her brand photoshoot, highlighting the challenges behind it.

The superstar's carousel kicked off with a brief clip showcasing heavy rain as the team struggled to shoot owing to the unfavourable weather conditions.

In the next slide, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor added more appeal by sharing stunning insights of the rain and haze effortlessly cascading over the  mountains.

Next up, Aziz channelled her inner fashion diva for a campaign in an embroidered orange outfit which somewhat was disrupted by the heavy gusts of wind. 

This 8/8 gallery post  then continued to unveil super gorgeous shots of the actress in designer branded fits. 

No matter what the talented team did not let the weather take a toll over the campaign shoot as the photographers managed to capture the diva in the camera lights. 

“It was cold and raining but we still managed to shoot,” the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress captioned the post.


The diva’s post garnered million likes and reactions in an instant from her 11 M followers, who could not stop but gush.

One person commented, “Stunning! Gorgeous! Queen.”

Another wrote, “Winter is coming.”

“Beautiful weather,"  the third chimed.

Iqra Aziz, who is no stranger in sharing tidbits about her work endeavours and daily life, is married to actor Yasir Hussain. 

